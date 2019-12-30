Managing all the extra holiday food

We are in the middle of an extra-food crisis from all of the holiday gatherings. We don’t gather without good food! These foods may be baked goodies, main dishes, candies, side dishes, appetizers, cheese balls and beverages.
By now, some of you have had enough with all the food. Because of my upbringing and education in home economics, I am compelled to share information and ideas on how to make the most of the extra food around your home.
First, have containers like boxes and bags handy for when everyone leaves. Send them home with the extra food and your problem is solved. Think about using the extra food for another gathering of family and friends. As the hostess, you can even ask those that are coming to bring their extra holiday foods. This way there will be a variety of food at the gathering.
Everyone needs to be responsible and keep food safe whether they are going to eat the food now or later. If you are going to share it with others, you might want to repackage and label it. If you want to keep the food for later, you may need to freeze it. Freezing works for most foods and if done properly will remain tasty.
Foods should be frozen quickly at 0 degrees or below. Plan to place new packages against freezer walls or shelves to help speed up the freezing process. When adding packages to the freezer, try to add only what can be frozen in 24 hours. Many foods will keep best if you double wrap them or use freezer bags. Seal items in moisture and vapor-proof freezer wrappings. Work to remove as much air as possible from the bag. Exposure to air can give food an off color, flavor and tough, dry surface known as freezer burn. Use freezer tape or masking tape as needed.
When freezing liquids, don’t fill the containers to the top. Leave at least one-half inch to an inch for expansion. If you have leftover broth, stock or gravy, try freezing it in ice cube trays. Once frozen, remove from the trays and place in freezer bags for easy use later.
Plan to freeze foods when they are at their best quality. Keep in mind that freezing keeps the food; it doesn’t improve the quality of it. If foods are off color, have an odor or have lost their eye appeal, throw them away.
Use the extra food you have frozen from your holiday meals for your Super Bowl party. Keep in mind that soup and chili are great foods to create with your frozen planned overs. When you are planning winter parties, use small appliances such as a slow cooker. It is great to use for making and serving chili, soups and other foods! Plan to eat for your health!
Mary Ann Lienhart Cross is Health & Human Sciences educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu.
