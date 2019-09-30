As I write this, fall is in the air. It is cooler and the perfect time for using fall foods in meal planning. I am enjoying all of the fresh locally grown fall foods, especially apples. Apples provide unlimited eating and recipe possibilities.
Living in this part of Indiana, we are blessed that we can have fresh cider. Apple cider is a refreshing and nutritional beverage. Historically, the production of apple cider in America dates back to the first colonists in Massachusetts and Virginia. Apples were one of the main fruit components available to the colonies to produce a suitable liquid for drinking. Keep in mind that back then there was no refrigeration for such a perishable product so apple cider had to be consumed quickly. If it wasn’t consumed fast enough, it would become hard cider from fermentation.
Non-refrigerated apple cider led colonists to produce fermented apple cider, hard cider, or what some call “apple jack.” The fermented apple cider was carefully prepared with a low alcohol content making it a year-round colonial household beverage. This practice occurred until the mid-1800s when canning, freezing and pasteurization were developed.
A question I am often asked this time of the year is what the difference is between apple cider and apple juice. I would say the difference is night and day. Apple cider is the fresh pressed juice of apples that is left unfiltered or partially filtered. The unfiltered suspended apple solids and the natural oxidation give the cider its cloudy, amber-colored appearance and its distinctive flavor. This result is a natural, undiluted apple cider which needs to be refrigerated. Most apple cider is also pasteurized so its shelf life is longer.
Apple cider will retain its flavor for up to two weeks unless frozen. For health reasons, apple cider is best if pasteurized. Pasteurizing destroys harmful e-coli bacteria that might be present. The flavor is altered some, but for food safety reasons this is the only way orchards and grocery stores can sell cider. Apple cider is also vacuum-packed making refrigeration unnecessary until it is opened.
Additional processing is the key difference between apple cider and apple juice. When producing apple juice, the juice pressed from the apples is finely filtered, removing all apple solids. This gives the juice a clear, lighter color. The juice is then pasteurized and vacuum-packed. Like cider, once opened the juice must be refrigerated. Commercial apple juice is also made through a steaming process where the apples are heated and the juice is removed. Through this process all that is left is the peel, core and seeds.
Cider is tasty as a cold beverage, but when fall and winter days are cold, hot cider really hits the spot. For a colder beverage, try making some “apple coolers” by using 1-quart apple cider or juice, 2 cups apricot nectar, the juice of 6 limes and club soda. For hot cider, use 6 cups of cider, 1-2 sticks of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of whole cloves. Place the spices in a tea ball or tie in cheese cloth. Simmer everything in a heavy bottom pan or crock pot. The longer you cook this, the more spice flavor the cider will have.
I also like to add cinnamon flavored candies to cider. Put 1 cup of candies in a glass container and add 1/2 cup of water. Place the container on a saucer or in a bowl in case it cooks over. Heat for 10 minutes on medium power and stir. Continue to heat at 2-3 minute intervals, stirring until all candies are dissolved. Add 1 teaspoon or less to flavor cider or other beverages for a cinnamon flavor. It can be refrigerated for later use. (It is also good to drizzle over bacon before cooking.) Be sure to enjoy some cider this fall!
Mary Ann Lienhart Cross is extension educator, Health & Human Sciences, Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu.
