Quitting nicotine is not easy. Having a quit plan in place will help you stay on track. Mark your calendar and join the thousands of individuals all over the country who are starting the journey to a healthy, smoke-free life with the Great American Smokeout event on Nov. 19. This is an opportunity for community groups, businesses and providers to encourage people to use the date as a plan to quit and support them in accessing the resources they need to quit and stay quit.
After choosing your quit date, think about your reasons for wanting to quit. Is it for better health? As soon as you quit, your body immediately begins to heal itself from the damages of smoking. After just 24 hours of not smoking, you significantly reduce your chance of a heart attack. Do you want to quit because smoking is expensive? One pack of cigarettes a day at $5 is $1,825 a year. Are you worried about your loved ones? Quitting smoking will help you and those around you breathe easier. Your reasons for quitting will help you stay motivated and on track through difficult times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.