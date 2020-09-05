ELKHART — Orvan and Catherine Mabie Jr. and Scott and Jenny Masterson are inviting family and friends to join them on Sept. 13, 2020, between 2 and 5 p.m. to celebrate their 50th and 25th anniversaries. The open house will be at Elkhart Northside Nazarene Church, Connexion Building, 53569 C.R. 7, Elkhart, IN 46514.
Orvan and Catherine (Goodman) celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 13, 2020. They were married at Osolo Missionary Church in Elkhart. Orvan served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968 and retired from the Post Office in 2003. His last retirement was from Genesis Products in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.