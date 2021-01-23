NAPPANEE — Lowell and Mildred Truex of Nappanee celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Jan. 14, 2021.
Mildred is a homemaker and Lowell is retired from Commodore Corp. The couple have three children, Greg Truex of Niles, Michigan, Judy Cripe of Valrico, Florida, and Kirk Truex of Nappanee, as well as seven grandchildren and 11 grandchildren.
