MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. is proud to present Family Night at the Stable on Friday, Oct. 11. This new event will feature professional horse trainer and entertainer Sadie Fisher of Unbridled Equine and will include Roman riding, trick training and riding, and liberty work.
Along with this demonstration, LoveWay will host multiple food trucks on site. This family-friendly event will benefit LoveWay Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family of four. Reservations can be made at www.lovewayinc.org.
