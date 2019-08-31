GOSHEN — Seven students from the region have received Everence college scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship recipients are:
n Benjamin Bontrager-Singer from Goshen, pursuing a degree at Eastern Mennonite University
n Kelsey Eichenauer from North Manchester, pursing a degree at Valparaiso
n Lydia Holsopple from Millersburg, pursuing a degree at Goshen College
n Jace Longenecker from South Bend, pursing a degree at Goshen College
n Ruby Meyer from Huntertown, pursing a degree at Goshen College
n Kaitlyn Reese from New Paris, pursing a degree at Calvin University
n Rachel Shields from Hebron, pursing a degree at Purdue University
They are among 42 recipients of Everence college scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship program encourages young people to explore the integration of faith and finances while helping them on their educational journeys.
More than 200 students from across the country applied for scholarships – a benefit of being an Everence member – for the coming academic year. Recipients were chosen based on participation and leadership in school-related activities and community activities, along with responses to an essay question.
“Everence appreciates these hard-working students and wants to help them earn their college degrees,” said Kenda Mishler, Member Benefits Manager. “Attending college not only helps prepare students for their careers but encourages learning and refining skills that will help them in all phases of their lives.”
One student received a $3,000 scholarship, two received $2,000 scholarships and 39 others received $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming school year. A complete list of scholarship recipients and their photos are at everence.com.
Everence is a financial services company and a ministry of Mennonite Church USA and other churches.
