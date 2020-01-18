INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Elkhart League of Women Voters attended League Day at the Statehouse on Thursday, the 100th anniversary of the Indiana Legislature ratifying the 19th Amendment.
Beverly Wiemeri, Zanzer Anderson and League of Women Voters members from across the state were welcomed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at 9 a.m. in the statehouse third-floor atrium.
In her welcoming speech, Crouch retold a brief history of the Indiana women who were instrumental in the Indiana Suffragette movement.
First lady Janet Holcomb also was present to great league members. A joint resolution honoring the 100th anniversary of Indiana ratifying the 19th Amendment was read on the House floor at 10 a.m. and on the Senate floor at 1:30 p.m. The Elkhart women met with Sen. Linda Rogers to discuss the organization’s positions on gerrymandering, education, women’s health and environmental priorities.
A 2020 Suffragette Calendar was presented to Rogers as a gift from the Elkhart League.
A picture panel of Indiana Suffragettes, provided by the Indiana Historical society, was on display in the Capitol Rotunda. This traveling exhibit will be on display in Elkhart in May at the Havilah Beardsley mansion. On May 21, the Elkhart County League meeting will be held there and the public is welcome free of charge. Helen Beardsley was the first state president of the League of Women Voters.
The fight for women’s right to vote lasted 70 years. Because of Jim Crow laws in many states, the right of black women to vote was not secured until the 1965 voting rights act.
