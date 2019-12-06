Little Mr. Elkhart County

Reese Adkins, the 7-year-old son of Summer Adkins of Elkhart County, was recently crowned King of America’s Best Pageant and has been awarded the title of “Little Mr. Elkhart County.” He will advance to the Midwest State Pageant, which will be held in April in St. Louis, Missiouri, where he will represent Elkhart County. America’s Best Pageant promotes community involvement and good citizenship. Reese’s goal is to bring home a title for his community.

 Photo provided

