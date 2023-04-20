GOSHEN — One of the largest manufacturers in the Elkhart area is using its production-line skills for change.
Lippert Components Inc. is participating in National Volunteer Week to encourage people nationwide to give back to their communities while exploring the “why” behind their service, company leaders said.
This is the fourth year the company has participated in the nationwide initiative.
From Tuesday to Thursday, Lippert employees have come together forming an assembly line at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds and packing boxes of much-needed supplies they will distribute to local schools and nonprofits.
“There’s still a great need within our community,” said Michilah Grimes, Lippert’s director of corporate and community impact. “So we want to help support those organizations that support our team members and community members by helping them with some of their needs.”
The company’s goal this week is to pack more than 110,000 items into 5,400 boxes. More than 1,500 team members are volunteering, according to Grimes.
This year’s beneficiaries include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties, La Casa de Amistad, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and seven schools in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
Additionally, Lippert’s unified global team will be participating in their own Volunteer Week activities, extending the impact of team members’ contributions far beyond Elkhart County.
Tami Hicks, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, said the organization, which has four club sites in the county, is usually in need of school supplies, hygiene items and cleaning supplies. She expressed her gratitude for Lippert’s donations on Wednesday, saying it will benefit not only the students but also their families.
“Also, by doing this, they are helping to educate the community on what we do for after-school care for our kids in the county,” she said. “We’re just very thankful to Lippert for always thinking about us and putting our youth in the forefront of our community.”
Grimes said the company’s overall goal is to unite team members for the greater good and set an example for people all over to do their part and give back.
“The most organic way to team build is serving others, and to see team members in here giving high-fives and cheering each other on, laughing and sharing joyful moments about caring for someone is just a win all around,” she said. “It’s really rewarding to be a part of something that’s really important to our local community and to give back together as a team.”
