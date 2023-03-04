In this day and age, it’s easy to spend hours on end looking at a screen. Between new gaming systems, different streaming TV services, and new trending apps, it’s hard to not be looking at a screen. We have a mini screen at the tips of our fingers at every second. For most, it’s used for everything we do. Limiting screen time can be difficult especially if you have an office job that requires you to be on the computer most of the day.
A couple of years ago, the average screen time for adults in the U.S. was around 11 hours per day. During the pandemic, it skyrocketed to around 19 hours a day. That’s more than half of the day! Around 30 percent of adults say they are online all of the time. It is extra difficult for individuals who work from home to get away from a screen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.