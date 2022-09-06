Elkhart Public Library
TRUTH STAFF

ELKHART — The rooftop concert series hosted at the Elkhart Public Library returns for its fall run beginning this Friday, Sept. 9.

The free weekly shows begin at 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 7, at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St.

