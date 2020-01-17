Library offers youth opportunity to experience music

ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library knows the importance of music in a child’s life and it is teaming up with the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra to ensure children get that exposure.
Over the summer the library hosted its first Instrument Petting Zoo, offering children the opportunity to experience music through the musicians of the orchestra as well as first-hand. It hosted another event this week.
“Our goal was to have an opportunity for children to come and hear different instruments, learn a little about them and have some one-on-one time with the musicians and the instruments,” said Young People’s Service’s Clerk Lori Walsh.
The Zephyr Wind Quintet has performed at many events around Elkhart County.
“It’s just a great way to introduce children to instruments,” Walsh said.
Quintet members have performed for several branches of the Elkhart library, nonprofits including Big Brothers Big Sisters and ADEC, and at weddings and other private parties.
It is comprised of Kathy Plank, flute; Heidi Eash, oboe; Kate Irelan, clarinet; Ken Hanson, bassoon; and Erin Yoder, horn.
“Kids need the exposure to music early on and to know it’s a possibility for them to play, and just to love music,” said board member and principle horn for the Elkhart Symphony Orchestra Debra Inglefield.
Musical entertainment is popular with children, but instrument petting zoos are the type of activity children really love, she said.
“Music is a big part of our culture,” Inglefield said. “It’s a big part of enriching their lives and they need to have this hands-on experience that gets them interested later.”
