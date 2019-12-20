Elkhart Public Library
Here are scheduled events the week of Dec. 22 at the Elkhart Public Library:
Christmas and New Year Scavenger Hunt: Stop in the library and complete our scavenge hunt, we will have a new one each week: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dunlap Branch
Fun Family Movie: Free movie and popcorn. We’re showing “Abominable” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Elkhart Fiction Faction: Fiction writers are invited to share pieces, feedback and ideas with other writers looking to improve their work and possibly work towards publishing; 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Library and Me: Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.
Middlebury Community Public Library
Here are scheduled events the week of Dec. 22 at Middlebury Community Public Library:
Library closed: On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Kids Clubs: A special two-day Art Club is at 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday for ages 14 and younger. Register on homepage Event Calendar.
Gentle Flow Yoga: Starting Dec. 26, yoga class switches to 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. Learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. First session is free, then a $5 donation for further classes. No registration needed.
