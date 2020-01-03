Elkhart Public Library
Activites for the coming week by the Elkhart Public Library. More information: 574-522-5669 or www.myepl.org.
Lego Challenge: Build your own creation and see if you can win the challenge; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Homework Help: Free help from National Honors Society students. Bring your homework and all related materials to get the help you need. Homework Help does not occur on days when school is not in session.
n 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Osolo Branch
Dunlap Bookworms: Join us on the first Monday of the month for a book discussion. In January, the featured book is “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horowitz; 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dunlap Branch. In Feburary, the book is “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese.
Baby and Me: It is never too early to start babies on the path to reading and learning. This highly interactive program full of music, finger plays, rhymes, bounces and stories is for babies under 2 with an adult caregiver; 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library.
Storytime: Build your child’s literacy skills through stories, songs, play, dancing and activities.
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Osolo Branch;
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch
Reading Roundtable Evening Edition: Come share what you’ve read recently and hear others’ suggestions, no assigned reading, just what you like or don’t; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch
Kids Cookies and Canvas: This activity is booked.
Little Stars Storytime: Through stories, songs and other activities, your child will enjoy an interactive time with other children, building early literacy skills.
n 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
n 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
Little Explorers: Weekly storytime with an emphasis on literacy, science and math skills. We’ll share our favorite authors for toddlers; 10 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Downtown Library.
Book Club at the Aquatic Center: Come discuss a different book each month at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics center on Jackson Boulevard. Contact Deb Bloom at 574-522-2665 to get a copy of the book. January: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison; 10 to11 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics
Cleveland Café: Enjoy live music by local performers and coffee; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
Financial Literacy Program: First Source Bank will be coming to give financial tips, saving techniques and strategies every second Thursday through May; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dunlap Branch
Mo Willems Pigeon Preschool Party: Don’t let the pigeon ruin the party! Come and help with stories and activities related to the pigeon books by Mo Willems; 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Downtown Library
Library and Me: Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age-appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics
Paws to Read: Benny the Black Lab and certified therapy dog is ready for you to read to him. He and his handler Jeannine can’t wait to listen. Call the Downtown library at 574-522-2223 to schedule a time slot; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Downtown Library.
