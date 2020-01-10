Elkhart Public Library
Activites for the coming week at the Elkhart Public Library. More information: 574-522-5669 or www.myepl.org.
Reading Roundtable: Come share your latest favorite books and authors with other avid readers. There’s no assigned book, just come join the conversation; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Cleveland Branch.
Homework Help: Free help from National Honors Society students. Bring your homework and all related materials to get the help you need. Program is not available on days when school is not in session.
n 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Osolo Branch
Osolo Page Turners: Join us for a book discussion during our monthly book club. In January, the book is “Where’d You Go Bernadette” by Maria Semple, and in February it’s “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Osolo Branch.
Baby and Me: It is never too early to start babies on the path to reading and learning. This highly interactive program full of music, finger plays, rhymes, bounces and stories is for babies under 2 with an adult caregiver.
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library
Storytime: Build your child’s literacy skills through stories, songs, play, dancing and activities.
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Osolo Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch
Adult Winter Card Making: Come make a unique card to warm someone’s day. RSVP online at www.myepl.org/event/adult-winter-card-making; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Osolo Branch.
Second Tuesday Lego Club: Come hang with other kids while you create. Each month we will have a new challenge and one creation will be chosen to be on display for the month; 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch.
Glow Capture the Flag: After-hours flow in the dark capture the flag in the library. We’ll play variations on the classic capture the flag and you’ll have the entire library to play in; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Library.
Perfect Pressure Cooking: Get the most from your electric programmable pressure cooker with a Purdue Extension educator, who will teach you how to make stew, rice and even cheesecake; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch.
Elkhart County Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo: Pet musical instruments with musicians from the Elkhart County Symphony. A short performance will be included; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library.
Little Stars Storytime: Through stories, songs and other activities, your child will enjoy an interactive time with other children, building early literacy skills.
9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
Crafty Creations: Adults, try your hand at different crafts. Project samples and signups are available two weeks in advance at the Cleveland Branch desk. This month is the braided trivet; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch.
Little Explorers: Weekly storytime with an emphasis on literacy, science and math skills. We’ll share our favorite authors for toddlers; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Downtown Library.
Emoji Art: Paint your favorite emoji or create your own on a cool galaxy background. This program is recommended for ages 10 to 18. Children under 10 should be accompanied by an adult; 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch.
Third Thursday Trivia: Trivia, prizes and all-ages fun; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dunlap Branch.
Family Reading Fort Night: Bring flashlights, pillows, blankets and build your own family reading fort after the library closes. We will have extra supplies, snacks and end our evening around the “campfire” with a story and song; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dunlap Branch.
Library and Me: Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age-appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics.
Robot One on One: Call the Children’s Room at 574-522-2223 and reserve one of our robots for a half hour and have some fun. The robot’s have four different programs and can be used by kids as young as 4; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Library.
Dash the Robot One on One: One-on-one time with your own robot. Call the library at 574-522-2223 to reserve a time and a robot. There are several robots available for each time period; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Library.
Middlebury Community Public Library
101 East Winslow
Middlebury, IN 46540
825-5601
Books and Brews: Our next book discussion group at 41 Degrees North is on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The book is “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by Fannie Flagg. Stop by the library to register and pick up a special copy of the book.
Magazine Sale: Our annual sale offers a wide variety of magazines for 10 cents each from our 2015 magazine collection.
Chess Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. This program is open to all ages and offered twice monthly on second and fourth Mondays. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Teen Book Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13 from 4-5 p.m. for grades 6-8 at the Northridge Middle School Library. The book is “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus” by Dusti Bowling. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
Rhythm & Movement Story Time: This new story time meets on Fridays at 10 a.m. starting January 17 thru February. There will be lost of movement, music and books. For ages 2-5 and a favorite adult.
Kids Clubs: The next Young Scientist Club (ages 4-8) meets on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4 - 4:45 p.m. The theme is bridge building.
Middlebury Menus Makers: On Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Culinary Instructor Margarita Mcclain will give an Instant Pot Workshop. Learn tips and tricks to make savory meals for your family. There will be no recipe exchange this month. Register online at Event Calendar.
Kids Weekly Programs: Registration starts on Jan. 13 and classes start the week of Jan. 28. Babies & Books is on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Toddler Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pre-school Story Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 11 a.m. For more information about these programs, see Programs Tab on homepage.
