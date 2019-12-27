Elkhart Public Library
All Elkhart Public Library locations will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, but access to all materials is available online at myepl.org. Events planned for next week:
Noon Year’s Eve: For kids who don’t get to stay up until midnight New Year’s Eve, come to celebration at the library where we’ll celebrate the New Year at noon. There will be a dance party and games; from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Christmas and New Year Scavenger Hunt: Stop in the library and complete our scavenge hunt. We will have a new one each week; on Monday, Dunlap Branch.
Snow Globe: We’re making a huge snow globe for you to curl up and read in on beanbag chairs. These snowflakes won’t melt. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Downtown Library.
Kids Crafternoon: Engaging in arts and crafts helps kids enhance important skills like fine motor control, visual scanning, color recognition and spatial awareness. It also helps spark creativity and imagination. All these skills are important for academic success. Children will be able to create and imagine projects using leftover materials from our craft closet. From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Downtown Library.
Library and Me: Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy. From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics.
Fun Family Movie: Join us for a free showing of “Angry Birds 2” and popcorn. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Downtown Library.
Family Movie Matinee: Enjoy the afternoon at the library with a free showing of “Abominable” and popcorn. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Pierre Moran Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.