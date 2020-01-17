Elkhart Public Library
Activites for the coming week at the Elkhart Public Library. More information: www.myepl.org.
Snow Day: Drop in and join our indoor snow day fun on your day off. Games and activities; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Homeschool Hangout: Hangout with other homeschool families. This month we’ll have a snow day with Dash the Robot and make it move, dance, navigate an obstacle course and more; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Fakemon Creations – Gotta Make ‘Em All: Forget Pikachu and Charmander, craft your own Fakemon creature and then go on a scavenger hunt to “catch ‘em all”; 2 tp 3 p.m. Monday, Osolo Branch. RSVP at www.myepl.org/event/fakemon-creations-gotta-make-em-all.
Homework Help: Free help from National Honors Society students. Bring your homework and all related materials to get the help you need. Homework Help does not occur on days when school is not in session.
n 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Osolo Branch
Downtown Book Club: Jan. 20, any book by Tony Hillerman; Feb. 24, “Shattered Dreams: My Life as a Polygamist’s Wife” by Irene Spencer & “The Girls from Ames: A Story of Women and a Forty-year Friendship” by Jeffrey Zaslow; March 16, “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson; April 20, “Night” by Elie Wiesel 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Baby and Me: It is never too early to start babies on the path to reading and learning. This highly interactive program full of music, finger plays, rhymes, bounces and stories is for babies under 2 with an adult caregiver.
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library
Storytime: Build your child’s literacy skills through stories, songs, play, dancing and activities, for children 2 to 6.
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Osolo Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch
Anime Club: If you love Japanese manga and anime, this is the place to be. We will discuss your favorite manga and watch some anime. There will also be a different activity and snack each month; 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Library
Little Stars Storytime: Through stories, songs and other activities, your child will enjoy an interactive time with other children, building early literacy skills;
n 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
n 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
Tape Town: Drop in and “drive” around Tape Town. We’ll have a bunch of taped roads connecting our interactive town. Use our toy cars and trucks or bring your own; 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library
Family Elephant and Piggie Party: Join the fun with some of your favorite book buddies, Elephant and Piggie. We will have games, crafts and stories. Their friend, Pigeon, just might pop in, too; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
Little Explorers: Weekly storytime with an emphasis on literacy, science and math skills. We’ll share our favorite authors for toddlers; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Downtown Library
Teen Bad Art Night: See who can make the worst art and vote for the worst piece. Winner gets an awful trophy; 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dunlap Branch
Library and Me: Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics
Talk 1040 — Taking Your Tax Questions: Notre Dame Tax Clinic representatives will tell you what you need to know before filing your federal taxes. One-on-one sessions will be available after the presentation, no appointment necessary; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Downtown Library
Escape from the Library: Solve the puzzles, follow the clues and see if you will be successful in escaping from the crazy librarian’s office before time runs out; 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Osolo Branch; RSVP at www.myepl.org/event/escape-from-the-library
Middlebury Community Public Library
Upcoming activities at Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 East Winslow, Middlebury. More information: 574-825-5601 or www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Books and Brews: This book discussion group meets at 41 Degrees North Restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The book is “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café” by Fannie Flagg. Stop by the library to register and pick up a special copy of the book.
Let’s Talk About It: “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: Stories of the French Revolution” is this spring’s lecture and book discussion series theme. “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens is the first book. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Goshen College’s Kyle Schlabach gives the lecture, followed by the book discussion. Register at the front desk to pick up a special copy of the book.
Kids Clubs: Young Scientist Club (ages 4-8) meets on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. and the theme is Bridge Building. Art Club (Grades K-5) meets on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. and the project is Minecraft Selfies.
Rhythm & Movement Story Time: This new story time meets on Fridays at 10 a.m. starting Jan. 17 through February. There will be lost of movement, music and books. For ages 2-5 and a favorite adult.
Chess Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. This program is open to all ages and offered twice monthly on second and fourth Mondays. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Middlebury Menus Makers: On Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Culinary Instructor Margarita Mcclain will give an Instant Pot Workshop. Learn tips and tricks to make savory meals for your family. There will be no recipe exchange this month. Register online at Event Calendar.
Magazine Sale: Our annual sale offers a wide variety of magazines for 10 cents each from our 2015 magazine collection.
Teen Book Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades 6-8 at the Northridge Middle School Library. The book is “Forget Me Not” by Ellie Terry. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
Kids Weekly Programs: Register for programs at online Event Calendar. Sessions start the week of Jan. 28. Babies & Books is on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Toddler Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pre-school Story Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 11 a.m. For more information about these programs, see Programs Tab on homepage.
