Middlebury Community Public Library
101 E. Winslow, Middlebury
825-5601; www.mdy.lib.in.us
Let’s Talk About It: Due to inclement weather, the November meeting has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. IUSB’s Steven Gerenscer lectures on “A Spy Among Friends” by Ben Macintyre. Register at the Front Desk to pick up a special copy of the book.
Chess Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. This program is open to all ages and offered twice monthly on first and third Mondays. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Books & Brews: The next book discussion at 41 Degrees North restaurant in downtown Middlebury is on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The book is “Orphan’s Tale” by Pam Jenoff. Register at the Front Desk to pick up a copy of the book.
Kids Clubs: Young Scientist Club (ages 4-8) meets on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Video Game Design Club (ages 7-10) meets on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Teen Book Club: Meets on Nov. 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for grades 6-8. The next book is “Scar Island” by Dan Gemeinhart. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
Middlebury Menu Makers: The next recipe exchange club is on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. November’s theme is “Cookies.” Fill out a recipe card by Nov. 19. Enjoy meeting other cooks and sharing your favorite recipes.
Gentle Flow Yoga: Next class meets on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 10 to 11 a.m. Learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. Bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. First session is free, then a $5 donation for further classes. No registration needed.
Kids Weekly Programs: Register at online Event Calendar. Babies & Books is on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Toddler Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pre-school Story Time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at 11 a.m. For more information about these programs, see Programs Tab on homepage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.