Elkhart Public Library
Christmas Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for a photo. There will be activities going on throughout the entire library, including cookie decorating. Prizes and book giveaways; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library.
Homeschool Hangout
Hang out at the library with other homeschool families as we discover music at the Elkhart School of Music. Meet an instructor, hear an instrument and tour the school; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
Homework Help
Free help from National Honors Society students. Bring your homework and all related materials to get the help you need. Homework Help does not occur on days when school is not in session. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 4 to 7 pm. Thursday, Osolo Branch
n 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland Branch
Downtown Book Club
We’ll be discussing “Blackbird House” by Alice Hoffman; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Downtown Library.
Baby and Me
It is never too early to start babies on the path to reading and learning. This highly interactive program full of music, finger plays, rhymes, bounces and stories is for babies under 2 with an adult caregiver;
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Cleveland Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library
Storytime
Build your child’s literacy skills through stories, songs, play, dancing and activities
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Downtown Library
n 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pierre Moran Branch
n 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch
Anime Club
If you love Japanese manga and anime, this is the place to be. We will discuss your favorite manga and watch some anime. There will also be a different activity and snack each month,.4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Library.
Teen and Adult Holiday Gift Wrapping
Grab a cup of hot cider and join us at 5 p.m. for a 30-minute demonstration from a Purdue Extension Educator, followed by a 30 minute Q&A while you wrap your own gifts. Materials will be out for another hour, so make your gift-wrapping skills go from drab to fab. Bring one or two small gifts to wrap during the session, 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dunlap Branch.
Polar Express Preschool Party
Come in your pajamas and hear the Polar Express. We’ll have activities as well, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Downtown Library
Little Stars Storytime
Through stories, songs and other activities, your child will enjoy an interactive time with other children, building early literacy skills; 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
Little Stars Storytime
Through stories, songs and other activities, your child will enjoy an interactive time with other children, building early literacy skills.
n 9:30 to 10:15 Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
n 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dunlap Branch
Crafty Creations
Adults, try your hand at different crafts. Project samples and signups are available two weeks in advance at the Cleveland Branch desk; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cleveland Branch
Minute to Win It Christmas Party
Complete in challenges in 60 seconds for prizes. Wear the ugliest holiday sweater and win a bonus prize; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Osolo Branch
Snow Plow Dash
Train Dash to move small snowballs. Do a winter obstacle course by coding the instructions; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Downtown Library
Little Explorers
Weekly storytime with an emphasis on literacy, science and math skills. We’ll share our favorite authors for toddlers; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Downtown Library
Third Thursday Trivia
Trivia, prizes and all-ages fun; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dunlap Branch
Library and Me
Library staff will lead children in songs, stories and other age-appropriate ways to get them familiar with the library and our mission of early literacy; 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart Health and Aquatics
Middlebury Community Public Library
Middlebury Community Public Library is at 101 E. Winslow. More information: 574-825-5601 or www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Teen Book Club: Meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for grades 6-8. The next book is “The Someday Birds” by Sally Pla. Books are available at Northridge Middle School library.
Gentle Flow Yoga: Next class is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. Yoga class switches to same time on Thursdays starting Dec. 26. Bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. First session is free, then a $5 donation for further classes. No registration needed.
Kids’ Clubs: Young Scientists Clubs (ages 4-8) is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Video Game Design Club (Grades 2-5) meets at 4 p.m. Thursday. Register at homepage Event Calendar.
