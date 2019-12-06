Middlebury Community Public Library is at 101 East Winslow, Middlebury. More information: 574-825-5601 or www.mdy.lib.in.us.
Chess Club: Next meeting is on Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. This program is open to all ages and offered twice monthly on first and third Mondays. Children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult.
Let’s Talk About It: The final book for our fall series Spies: Heroes or Villains is “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four women undercover in the Civil War” by Karen Abbott. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Goshen College’s Kyle Schlabach gives the lecture, which is followed by the book discussion. Register at the Front Desk to pick up a special copy of the book.
Gentle Flow Yoga: On Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. Bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket. First session is free, then a $5 donation for further classes. No registration needed.
Craft & Hobby Club: For adults and teens, next meeting is Thursday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Work on your crafts and hobbies in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Share your expertise with others or learn something new.
2020 Census Workers: A representative from the US Census Bureau will be at the library on Friday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. recruiting people to work the 2020 Census.
