Second-graders at South Side Elementary School participate in a flashlight reading exercise during a school fundraiser. Elkhart Public Library kicks off its summer reading program today, awarding youngsters for reading whatever they want and whenever they want.
Second-graders at South Side Elementary School participate in a flashlight reading exercise during a school fundraiser. Elkhart Public Library kicks off its summer reading program today, awarding youngsters for reading whatever they want and whenever they want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.