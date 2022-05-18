ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre announced plans Tuesday for two new shows, “Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour” on July 8 and “Menopause: The Musical” coming Sept. 27.
“Steve-O” features Stephen Glover, best know for the MTV stunt-based reality show “Jackass,” who has become a best-selling author with the release of his memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and who has established himself as a stand-up comedian.
