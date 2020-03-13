BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Department will host of class exploring the art of natural loom weaving at Bonneyville Mill County Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.
This beginner-lever workshop will offer artists the chance to try their hand at weaving with an environmental twist. The class will include how to hand-dye colors for yarn and create a DIY frame for weaving loom using all-natural materials.
