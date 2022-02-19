Learn to make maple syrup at home

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will tap into one of Indiana’s sweetest traditions from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at a Backyard Maple Sugaring Workshop, being held at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
Participants at this program will learn the art of turning maple sap into sweet golden maple syrup.

