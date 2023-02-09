BRISTOL — Making maple syrup at home is easy and can be much less expensive than retail store syrup, according to organizers of an Elkhart County Parks program that will show participants how it’s done.
This informative and practical event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Baldwin One Room School in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
