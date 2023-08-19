BRISTOL — Elkhart County Parks is offering a DIY Dog Biscuits workshop on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R. 131, Bristol. Participants will meet in the Baldwin Schoolhouse basement at 7 p.m.
Participants will celebrate National Dog Day by learning the in’s and out’s of making healthy dog treats from scratch. Using quality ingredients, like Bonneyville Mill flours, organic oils and rich meats, participants will make and take treats for their dogs to enjoy. Tips and hints on what ingredients to avoid, and what to look for in store-bought treats will also be shared during the workshop.
