As I pulled out last bag of lentils from my kitchen cupboard, I thought back to March, when shelves were empty at the grocery store. This was the first time I had saw a store sell out of beans (canned and dry). Next to where the dry beans would have been were fully stocked bags of lentils. I laughed, realizing that people were still willing to pass on the lentils even with bare shelves. Not knowing how long until the beans would be available, I grabbed quite a few bags knowing I would have to get creative.
If you’re a fan of beans, you’ll enjoy lentils. Lentils are small legumes that have a natural, earthy taste and absorb the flavors of the dish you prepare. They are a relatively inexpensive and versatile food you can incorporate in a variety of dishes. They add hardiness to meals when added to chili, curries, soups, and stews. You can use pureed lentils to thicken up soups, sauces and substitute for half the amount of fat or butter in a baking recipe. Mix them in with rice, vegetables, salads, or use them as a meat substitute in tacos, pasta, and other protein-rich dishes. Lentils are nutrient-dense, rich in fiber, protein and are naturally a low-fat food. They are also a source of folate, iron, and potassium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.