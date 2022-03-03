Seems like everywhere you look, someone is finding new way to use drones, or Unmanned Aerial Drones (UAV). One of the most common uses in agriculture is for photography and mapping outdoors, and we are seeing UAVs in search and rescue situations, inspection of towers and bridges, cinematography for TV, movies and other video productions.
Seeing the world from 100 to 400 feet above often gives you a perspective you cannot obtain from the ground. Last fall, I flew a drone over soybean fields to assess harvest losses and you could clearly see where beans passed through the combine by solid green stripes running through the fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.