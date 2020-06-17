Every few years, the remnants of a tropical storm or hurricane make their way to the eastern cornbelt, bringing with them rain, wind and sometimes a few other surprises. In 2004, that surprise was soybean rust. You never know if some new disease or insect will find its way to the Midwest on the strength of those winds.
Last week, Cristobal spun its way north past Lake Superior, the first storm on record to go that far north. It is always wise to keep an eye on your crops after such an event. While we are not aware of anything new or exotic, there have already been reports of fairly large numbers of potato leafhopper in alfalfa. Leafhopper are an insect that cannot winter over in Indiana, and they rely on southern breezes to deliver them to northern climates. Thank you, Cristobal!
