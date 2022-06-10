Layers of history revealed in hike at Baintertown Park

An image taken of the Woolen Mill and an unknown group of people at Baintertown. This history of this area will be told on June 16 and again on June 17 in a history hike of the park.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County Historical Museum

NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present a history of Baintertown Park in a pair of hikes next week.

Within the small confines of Baintertown Park is a rich and engaging story, organizers said.

