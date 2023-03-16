Lawmaker honors youth flag football team

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) (center, back) welcomes members of the Elkhart Cowboys youth flag football team to the Statehouse Wednesday, March 8. Miller presented the team with a House Resolution honoring their runner-up finish at the AFFL Youth World Championships hosted by the Cleveland Browns, and then qualifying for the NFL Flag Championship at the NFL Pro Bowl Game.
INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) at the Indiana Statehouse presented members of the Elkhart Cowboys youth flag football team with a House Resolution recognizing their success this season.
The Elkhart Cowboys, with eight team members under the age of 10 and led by head coach David Garcia and assistant coach Nick Haggart, play in the Concord NFL FLAG league in Elkhart. They compete in the 10U Coed Recreation Division against top girls’ and boys’ flag football teams across the country.
