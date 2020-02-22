INDIANAPOLIS – Lauren and Chris Makin were married Oct. 19, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Indianapolis by the Rev. John Mark Ettensohn.
Lauren is the daughter of Jon and Jane Coyle of Tell City. She is a 2014 graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and works as an event and volunteer manager in Indianapolis.
