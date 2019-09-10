ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art has issued a “call for entries” for the 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition from Sept. 10-21. This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.
Each entrant may submit one work of art in any media for a fee of $25. An entry fee of $40 will be charged for two works. Any art submitted for judging must be original in concept and execution, created within the last two years, not completed under instruction and not previously exhibited at the Midwest Museum or any other competition in the Michiana region. Entries must be hand delivered and prepared for installation.
Awards for 2019 are over $20,000 and will be selected by the jurors and purchase award patrons. The jurors for this exhibition will be Denise Lisiecki, artist, instructor and director for the Kirk Newman Art School at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts; and Ginger Owen-Murakami, associate professor, photography and intermedia, Gwen Frostic School of Art, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo.
The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art from Oct. 5 through Dec. 21. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors/students, and $25 for families.
A prospectus containing all the rules of the competition and entry form is available on the museum’s website at MidwestMuseum.US. Click on the Events tab-Elkhart Juried Regional.
This exhibition is sponsored by The Elkhart County Conventions & Visitors Bureau.
