Larry and Patricia Williams

ELKHART — Larry (Red) Williams and Patricia M. (nee Patten) Williams of Elkhart are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The were married Nov. 29, 1969, in Ludington, Michigan.
Larry is a retired pastor, having served congregations in Delphi, East Chicago, Elkhart and New Troy, Michigan. He is a former journalist with the South Bend Tribune.
Patricia is a retired teacher from PHM system and previously taught music in Mishawaka.
The couple has two sons and six grandchidlren.
They celebrated with a dinner-theater package at Bluegate in Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.