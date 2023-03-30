A ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the opening of La Posada Immigrant Aid. From left are Rose Rivera, vice-president; Rob Roberson, mayor of Elkhart; Naun Cerrato, president; and Irma Ramirez, executive director.
Board members cut a ribbon marking the opening of La Posada Immigrant Aid in Elkhart. From left are Peter Graber, treasurer; Rebeca Benavides, director; Izaete Nafziger, director; Rose Rivera, vice-president (with son Joshua); Mayor Rod Roberson; Naun Cerrato, president; Irma Ramirez, executive director; and Jorge Montenegro, secretary. Present but not pictured were directors Mark Claassen and Saulo Padilla.
Photo provided / Mariela Sanchez
This is the reception area for La Posada Immigrant Aid, just opened in Sunnyside Mennonite Church.
Photos provided / Mariela Sanchez
Saulo Padilla, coordinator of Mennonite Central Committee’s U.S. Immigration Education National Program, speaks at the La Posada Immigrant Aid open house.
Photo provided/Mariela Sanchez
Tim Nafziger, left, and Mark Claassen, board member, visit at an open house at La Posada Immigrant Aid
Photo provided/Mariela Sanchez
An open house for La Posada Immigrant Aid was held at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, location of the new offices.
Photo provided/Mariela Sanchez
ELKHART — Now officially open for business, a new legal aid center is hoping to be a fixture in the community for a growing number of immigrants in need of services, organizers said.
La Posada Immigrant Aid Inc., a faith-based organization primarily supported by local Mennonites, celebrated its grand opening with an open house this past weekend and is now offering legal services to immigrant families in Elkhart County.
