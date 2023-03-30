ELKHART — Now officially open for business, a new legal aid center is hoping to be a fixture in the community for a growing number of immigrants in need of services, organizers said.

La Posada Immigrant Aid Inc., a faith-based organization primarily supported by local Mennonites, celebrated its grand opening with an open house this past weekend and is now offering legal services to immigrant families in Elkhart County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.