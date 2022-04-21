GOSHEN — Electric Brew employees and customers raised over $13,000 to help the people of Ukraine and presented a check to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) on Wednesday night.

The coffee shop rallied support through the sale of its specialty Kyiv Cake Frappe and Latte. The drinks included the hazelnut and chocolate flavors found in the cake and were topped with blue whipped cream and yellow sprinkles reflecting the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

(0) comments

