From left, Jeremy Bontrager and Myron Bontrager, co-owners of The Electric Brew, and Mennonite Central Committee Great Lakes Executive Director Eric Kurtz look over the presentation check during a ceremony Wednesday night. The money was raised from the sales of Kyiv Cake Frappes and Lattes and will support relief efforts in the Ukraine.
From left, Jeremy Bontrager and Myron Bontrager, co-owners of The Electric Brew, Dana Bontrager with The Electric Brew and Eric Kurtz, MCC Great Lakes executive director, hold the presentation check during the presentation of over $13,000 by The Electric Brew to Mennonite Central Committee. The money was raised from the sales of Kyiv Cake Frappes and Lattes and will support relief efforts in the Ukraine.
Eric Kurtz, MCC Great Lakes executive director, stands in front of a screen showing images from the Mennonite Central Committee relief work in the Ukraine. The Electric Brew, Goshen, contributed over $13,000 toward the work of MCC in the Ukraine. The money was raised from the sales of Kyiv Cake Frappes and Lattes.
Co-owner of The Electric Brew in Goshen, Myron Bontrager, prays before the employees eat pizza dinner at the Goshen store. The Electric Brew raised over $13,000 from the sales of Kyiv Cake Frappes and Lattes and will support relief efforts in the Ukraine. The dinner was a way for the employees and family, and representatives from MCC to celebrate the hard work that enabled the donation.
Elkhart Truth photo / J. Tyler Klassen
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
GOSHEN — Electric Brew employees and customers raised over $13,000 to help the people of Ukraine and presented a check to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) on Wednesday night.
The coffee shop rallied support through the sale of its specialty Kyiv Cake Frappe and Latte. The drinks included the hazelnut and chocolate flavors found in the cake and were topped with blue whipped cream and yellow sprinkles reflecting the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
