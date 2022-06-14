ELKHART — As the Elkhart Jazz Festival nears, one organization is auctioning 12 signed posters from years past to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Jeff Robertson, deputy grand knight for The Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council 1043 based in Elkhart, said the council is leaving its location on Lexington Avenue to move back to the perishes of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Church and decided to sell its collection of jazz festival posters to support the cause of the Ukrainians.

