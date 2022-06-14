Knights of Columbus Past Grand Knight Steve Riikonen narrates a video on the history of the Elkhart Jazz Festival posters the organization is auctioning off to raise money for Ukrainian refugee relief. The video is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mZ_D71dAIg.
These and other Elkhart Jazz Festival posters, signed by musicians who performed over the years, are up for auction by the Knights of Columbus.
Elkhart Truth photo
ELKHART — As the Elkhart Jazz Festival nears, one organization is auctioning 12 signed posters from years past to benefit Ukrainian refugees.
Jeff Robertson, deputy grand knight for The Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council 1043 based in Elkhart, said the council is leaving its location on Lexington Avenue to move back to the perishes of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Church and decided to sell its collection of jazz festival posters to support the cause of the Ukrainians.
