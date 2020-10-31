ELKHART — The Kiwanis Club of Elkhart invites the public to its annual Spaghetti Day event on Monday, Nov. 2. Tickets are available for lunch or dinner, with carry out and drive up options available. All proceeds from Spaghetti Day will support Kiwanis programs, including college scholarships for local high school students, the Kiwanis K.I.D. Day and local nonprofit grants.
In past years, Spaghetti Day has offered the opportunity for Elkhart County citizens to connect to local candidates before casting their ballots. Candidates have been invited to attend, although this year, the club is focusing on carry out orders given COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.