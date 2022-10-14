Dashon Gates, 10, at student at Mary Daly Elementary, has his eyes examined by Dr. Mark Walker, a volunteer from Boling Vision Center, in the Kindness to Prevent Blindness trailer. He was one of a long line of students to have examinations Thursday.
Dashon Gates, 10, at student at Mary Daly Elementary, has his eyes examined by Dr. Mark Walker, a volunteer from Boling Vision Center, in the Kindness to Prevent Blindness trailer. He was one of a long line of students to have examinations Thursday.
Elkhart Truth photos / Jon Gard
The Kindness to Prevent Blindness trailer comes to schools in two counties to conduct free eye examinations as the nonprofit continues to grow.
ELKHART — A locally grown nonprofit has significantly expanded its mission of “helping kids see their best so they can be their best.”
Kindness to Prevent Blindness, which started by serving 17 schools in the Elkhart district in 2018, has grown this year to eight school systems and more than 70 schools in two counties, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.