BRISTOL — Kenneth and Diana (Soos) Knepper of Bristol have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 2, 1969.
They are both retired.
Their children are Mike (Julie) Knepper of Bristol, Amanda (Brad) Ganczak of Bristol and Grant Knepper of Cassopolis, Michigan.
Their grandchildren are Sadie, Olivia, Garrett and Lilly.
The couple celebrated with a gathering of their family at their favorite spot on Indiana Lake on their anniversary weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.