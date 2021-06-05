June Berkshire marks 100th birthday

ELKHART — June Berkshire marks her 100th birthday on June 8, 2021.
June served in World War II aboard the ship Omar Bundy as a Navy nurse. She and her husband Bob moved to Elkhart in 1947. They had six children; Pat, Deb, Judy,Ted and Joanne. Colleen joined the family later.
