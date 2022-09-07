ELKHART — Joe Gatto is coming to The Lerner Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, as he takes his show, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy,” nationwide.
Gatto is a well-known comedian, actor and producer best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
