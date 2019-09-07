ELKHART — Jerry and Connie Formsma of Elkhart are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 9, 1949, in Wyoming, Michigan.
Jerry retired as founder of AACOA in Elkhart, on C. R. 10 and a second factory in Niles, Michigan, with total employment of about 400 employees.
Connie retired as a nurse at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and administrative assistant at AACOA in Elkhart.
They have four children, Dr. Kari Formsma (Larry Hembroff) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hunter Boone of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dan Formsma (Rene) of Sturgis, Michigan and Kelly McVeigh (Brian) of Grand Rapids.
They also have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family is celebrating with a special dinner at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids.
