LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jennifer Tweedy and Jared Brubaker were married April 15, 2019, at The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas.
Jennifer is the daughter of Nancy Tweedy of Elkhart and Jared in the son of Dianne Brubaker of Bristol.
Jared is retired from the U.S. Navy.
The couple lives in Elkhart.
Next spring a renewal ceremony will be held for family and friends at their residence.
