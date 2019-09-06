Jefferson Class of '69

Jefferson High School Class of ’69 held its 50th reunion Aug. 2-3. The Friday evening event was held at Keystone Pointe Lifestyle Center, Goshen, and the Saturday afternoon event was at the home of Nancy Lechlitner Compton on Klinger Lake in Sturgis, Michigan. The Class of ’69 was the last class to graduate before Jefferson consolidated with Middlebury to form Northridge. It was a graduating class of 33. Special guest was Tom Kattau, senior class sponsor. Shown here are, first row, Doug Bontrager, Doug Shidler, Ron Miller, Mary (Bishop) Showalter, Mary (Miller) Hackman, Sandy (Golden) Hurst, Bonean (Sonner) Gore, Linda (Miller) Mathews, Bert Berkey, Eric Grass, Doug Tilley, John VanFleeren; second row, John Morse, Theresa Barber, Sandy (Bontrager) Mikel, Marlene (Myers) Bigler, Pat (Riegsecker) Kelly, Judy (Bickel) Bunton, Nancy (Lechlitner) Compton; and third row, John Hayes, Bob Miller, Bob Robinson, Carl Westerbeek and Barney Hostetler. Not shown is Pam Miller.

 Picasa

Jefferson Class of ‘69

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.