ELKHART — Jeff and Cindy (Bennett) Robertson of Elkhart are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 18, 1979.
Cindy is a retired French teacher. Jeff retired as the director of international sales at Smith Cooper International.
Their children are Katie Robertson of Mishawaka and Luke (Janee) Robertson of Granger.
They have one granddaughter, Lilly Jackson of Granger and 13 Godchildren.
The couple has travel plans in August and October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.