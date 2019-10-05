James and Lynn Lambert

OSCEOLA — After six years of dating during high school, college and military service, Aug. 16, 1969, 50 years ago, James Edwards Lambert and Lynn Marie Clark became husband and wife at Tabor United Methodist Church, North Liberty.
The couple said God has helped them hold together through the good and rough times.
They have with two married children, Micah (Jennifer) Lambert and Rebeccah (Michael) Butler, and six precious grandchildren, Kyle, Kaley, Wyatt, Owen, Natalie, and Mia.
They have resided at the same Osceola address 49 years.
James finished his four-year term as a Corpsman with the Navy and Marines in 1970 and Lynn finisher her music education degree at Bethel College in 1972.
Jim worked at Miles Laboratory and attended South Bend Memorial School of Nursing their first nine years. In 1979, he started his own Lambert Custom Upholstery shop where he still works regular hours nursing furniture. For additional income from 1994 to 1996, he was a security guard at Bethel College. From 1980 to 2004, he volunteered on the Osceola Fire Department and was an advanced EMT with the Osceola Ambulance Service. Jim has also been pitching softball for 45 years, presently playing in the Mishawaka Senior League.
Lynn has taught private music for 56 years and intends to continue until her dying day. She taught music at several Catholic Schools for 26 years, retired from St. Vincent de Paul in 2015. She has served as choir director or worship/choir accompanist at several churches in the area over the years, presently at Osceola United Methodist Church. She has recently volunteered to accompany “The Silvertones”, a singing group from Forever Learning Institute. She continues to enjoy Bible Study Fellowship and getting together with her Penn Neighbors Homemakers, Bethel Ladies, High School classmates, church friends, and family, going to every grandchild activity that she can.
Both have given much time to St. Joseph County 4-H for more than 50 years now. Even though James and Lynn have decided not to “retire” as long as they have breath and mobility, they do appreciate the Social Security benefits, time with family, each other’s company and occasional weekend camping, giving God the glory for it all.
The celebration party is over, but a 2020 May-June Route 66 road trip is being planned.
