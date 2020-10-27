SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart will host a drive-thru Halloween trick-or-treat event.
For this special event, attendees will drive through the Ivy Tech South Bend parking lot, as directed upon arrival, to be greeted with a fun, spooky environment. At the conclusion of the experience, attendees will receive a bag of Halloween treats. The campus has worked with local officials to ensure a safe and fun environment that also abides by local community health guidelines as it pertains to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
