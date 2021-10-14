Trunk or treat file photo

Elkhart Police Lt. Wayne Bias hands out candy to a group of trick-or-treaters in 2020 at Island Park. The annual event returns Saturday. 

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the ninth annual Island Park Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at downtown's Island Park

This family-friendly event, presented by Lippert Components and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, provides a safe environment for trick or treating and is free for children 12 and under and their families.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.