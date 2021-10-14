ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the ninth annual Island Park Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at downtown's Island Park
This family-friendly event, presented by Lippert Components and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, provides a safe environment for trick or treating and is free for children 12 and under and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.